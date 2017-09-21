Freshers Week is always an exciting time for new students - but imagine finding you’re studying alongside a Game of Thrones legend as well.

Students at the University of Birmingham have been getting themselves thoroughly excited amid reports actor Isaac Wright, who plays Bran Stark in the hit HBO series, has been repeatedly spotted around campus, with some claiming he is studying maths at the uni.

Seriously, people cannot handle the fact they could end up in the same seminar as the three-eyed raven himself: