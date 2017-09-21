Freshers Week is always an exciting time for new students - but imagine finding you’re studying alongside a Game of Thrones legend as well.
Students at the University of Birmingham have been getting themselves thoroughly excited amid reports actor Isaac Wright, who plays Bran Stark in the hit HBO series, has been repeatedly spotted around campus, with some claiming he is studying maths at the uni.
Seriously, people cannot handle the fact they could end up in the same seminar as the three-eyed raven himself:
According to the Telegraph, the 18-year-old bagged himself three A grade A Levels over the summer, passing exams in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry.
Wright’s agents have yet to respond to HuffPost UK’s requests to confirm whether their client has begun a course at Birmingham University.
However, a search by student newspaper The Tab found that there is a university email address under the actor’s name.