Lena Headey has opened up about her personal experiences with Harvey Weinstein, detailing two encounters that she’s had with the movie mogul. The ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress spoke out on Twitter on Tuesday (17 October) night, explaining that she first met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival, where her movie ‘Brothers Grimm’ - a Miramax production - was premiering.

She wrote: “At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked.

“I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like.. ‘Oh come on mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad!! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.’ I was never in any other Miramax film.” Recalling a second incident which took place in Los Angeles, the Cersei Lannister actress added: “I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said never in a million years. I believed that he respected my boundary. “He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal. Then he went to the loo.

“He came back and said, ‘Let’s go up to the room, I want to give you a script.’ We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, ‘I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen.’ “I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don’t come near me. “I felt completely powerless. I got into my car and I cried.”