Gary Neville Defends Rachel Riley, After She Quits Sky Sports Role Due To Backlash

Former footballer Gary Neville has leapt to the defence of Rachel Riley, after the presenter quit her role on Sky Sports due to a backlash for comments she made about Tottenham Hotspur.

The ‘Countdown’ mathematician has quit her co-hosting job on ‘Friday Night Football’, after suffering what she described as “hideous personal abuse” from Spurs fans.

PA Archive/PA Images Gary Neville has defended former Sky Sports host Rachel Riley

Rachel landed in hot water when she claimed Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham in their Premier League title challenge last month was “a proper bottle job”.

According to The Times (£), she has since decided not to renew her contract with Sky Sports.

Gary, who works as a pundit for the channel, has now taken to Twitter to voice his disgust at the abuse Rachel suffered, calling it “scandalous”.

He wrote: “A Scandalous response to a nothing comment. Not helped by other presenters in the TV world sticking the knife in!!”

A Scandalous response to a nothing comment. Not helped by other presenters in the TV world sticking the knife in!! https://t.co/HeLACiM8D6 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 14, 2017

Rachel previously defended her comments after the game, writing on Twitter: “Didn’t mean any offence to Spurs or their fans tonight just a surprise to slip v WHam with their form on paper. Personal abuse is hideous.

Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images Rachel suffered 'hideous personal abuse' from Spurs fans

“After a great run to slip now is disappointing for Spurs. As a MUFC fan neutral in the title run closer would’ve been more interesting.

“For the record I didn’t say Spurs are bottle jobs but tonight’s game was a test of nerve. WH hadn’t beaten any of the top 6 this season.

“I love football, always have, always will, banter is fun, abuse is not whoever/whatever/wherever #respect.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Rachel for comment on her decision to leave Sky Sports.

