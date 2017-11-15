Gay Times Suspends Editor After Offensive Tweets Revealed

Gay Times has suspended its newly-appointed editor after a series of offensive tweets were unearthed that saw him make derogatory comments about Jewish people, lesbians and women in general among many other targets.

Buzzfeed News UK exposed the comments made Josh Rivers earlier on Wednesday, and the magazine swiftly announced he had been suspended less than a month after getting the job.

The magazine said Rivers’ past tweets “do not align with the values of Gay Times, or any of our employees, in any capacity”.