Girls have outstripped their male classmates on results day under the new GCSE grading system, taking home far more of the coveted top grades.

While around 50,500 pupils (2.9%) earned the highest possible grade in maths, English or literature, more than 30,200 of these belonged to female students (3.5%), compared to about 20,200 boys (2.3%).

The results follow a major government reform to make GCSEs more challenging.

Under the changes, traditional A* to G grades have been scrapped in favour of a broader, numbered system to allow greater differentiation between the brightest students. 9 is now the highest grade, while 1 is the lowest.

While students will only receive numbered grades for English language, literature and maths this year, letter grades will be completely phased out by 2020.

Now, a breakdown of this year’s results suggest that the reforms could have worked in girls’ favour.

Not only did female students earn more grade 9s overall, but they also beat the boys when it came to English and literature.