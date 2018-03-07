Armie Hammer Doing A Dramatic Reading Of Gemma Collins's Autobiography Isn't Something You Hear Everyday

If you thought ‘TOWIE’ was dramatic, just wait until you hear Armie Hammer doing a reading from one of its break-out stars’ autobiography.

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star was tasked with bringing Gemma Collins’ book, ‘Basically... My Life As An Essex Girl’ to life, as he appeared on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

And in short, the only way of accurately describing the end result is “amazing, but also... WTF?”

Armie tells the “proper East End love story” of how Gemma’s parents met, successfully making the Dagenham-based tale sound just as dreamy and romantic as anything in ‘Call Me By Your Name’.