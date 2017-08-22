If you’ve been on social media in the past couple of weeks, there’s every chance you’ll notice that Gemma Collins is having something of a resurgence.

She’s always been a favourite of ours here at HuffPost UK, but it seems that an increasing number of late-to-the-party GC devotees on Twitter and Facebook are only just discovering all the greatness (and, indeed, ridiculousness) that the ‘TOWIE’ star has given us over the years.

But while her diva moments and memorable one-liners are all being celebrated online, one area we still don’t feel is getting enough credit is when it comes to her iconic musical moments.

Yes, Gemma is not one to shy away from treating her followers to a slice of her beautiful vocals, whether she’s getting the words to ‘Cheap Thrills’ and ‘One Dance’ on Snapchat, performing a sultry Shirley Bassey number in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house or delivering a tear-jerking showtune duet with her romantic interests.

While there were countless efforts to choose from, here are just some of our personal favourites from the GC’s back catalogue...

‘The Sound Of Music’

She was at the bottom of a hill, and she was wearing a hat. How could someone with as much music in their soul as Gemma possibly resist giving it her best Julie Andrews? This clip was posted on social media with pretty much no context, so we’re still not really sure why she did it, all we know is we’re so grateful she did.

‘And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going’

A post shared by Corinne 💕 (@cozza43) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

As we previously mentioned, Gemma doesn’t let a little thing like not knowing the words to a song stand in her way of belting it out. Here she is giving ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ hopeful Sarah Ikumu a run for her money.

‘Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Much like the legendary sirens of Greek mythology, Gemma uses her powerful vocals to lure others to join her in the water. But while sirens were usually trying to lead sailors to their irresistible songs, Gemma is channelling Jess Glynne to try and get “auntie Corinne” and “grandad Alan” to join her for a dip.

‘Crazy’

Our highlight from this clip - recorded at former co-star Harry Derbridge’s 21st birthday party - is her aside early in the song: “I’m pissed.”

We know, Gemma. We know.

‘Proud Mary’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2016 at 2:14pm PDT

It’s tough to pinpoint our favourite moment from this video, recorded at a ‘TOWIE’ dinner party at the GC’s house.

Although Chloe Sims’ Tina Turner moves and Bobby Norris mixing a Pornstar Martini while clinging on to his crutches are both particularly noteworthy, how could any of it compare to the vocal stylings of Gemma Collins?

‘At Last’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

Curiously, this rendition of Etta James’ signature tune, ‘At Last’, is cut short right as it reaches the high note. We can’t imagine why.

‘Big Spender’

Gemma was not going to let the chance to show off her vocal prowess in a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ talent show pass her by, giving it her all when she took to the stage with Danniella Westbrook. Catherine Zeta Jones and Renée Zellweger, eat your hearts out.

‘Endless Love’

Gemma Collins singing Endless Love. I'm absolutely floored by her iconic vocals. pic.twitter.com/yErsCJPWae — Michael (@heppamichael) August 12, 2017

It takes a truly confident vocalist to step up to the plate with a song originally recorded by greats like Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, but if anyone’s going to give it the ol’ college try, it’s the GC. Here she is taking on some karaoke in a throwback clip.

‘9 To 5’, feat. Jonathan Cheban

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on May 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Every once in a while, the planets align and two superstars get in the studio and make something truly great. Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand. Elton John and George Michael. Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

All of those greats pale in comparison to 2017’s finest collaboration, though. GC, featuring Cheebs. Dolly Parton would be proud.

‘Go Into Your Dance’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Proving that if you want to be a legendary performer, you need to start young, Gemma showed this throwback on her Instagram page, showing her performing this old Hollywood number, accompanied by a spot of tap-dancing.

‘Shape Of You’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

While we don’t think we’ll ever tire of the GC’s vocal stylings, this Instagram post proved she doesn’t even need to open her mouth to provide us with an iconic musical moment. Watch out, Faces, is all we can say.

‘Work It’

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:15am PST

But Gemma isn’t just all-singing, all-dancing and, well, all-drama. Gemma proved she can spit like the best of them - or at least have a good go - in this short clip. We’re sure Missy Elliott is shaking in her high-tops (even if Gemma is a bit mixed up about her female rappers).

‘Somewhere’

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The first time many of us ever got to hear Gemma’s vocals was when she bought then-boyfriend Arg a singing lesson with her old teacher as a present. Together, they performed the classic ‘Somewhere’ from ‘West Side Story’, culminating in one… let’s just say “ambitious” high note. Take a listen here.

‘Walkin’ In A Gemma Wonderland’

What have big stars like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Kylie Minogue all got in common? Well, they’ve all recorded a Christmas tune, of course.

When the festive season arrived in 2016, Gemma couldn’t resist putting her owns pin on a seasonal classic. Even when the sun is high and the sky is blue, we’ll still wish we were walking… in a Gemma… wonder-*prepares self for high note*-laaaaand.

'TOWIE' Stars: Where Are They Now?