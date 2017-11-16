George Jeffery is on a mission to tackle people’s perception of sex toys.

The London-based entrepreneur is launching a gender-neutral sex toy company called Hicurious to change conversations around sexual pleasure and help make sex toys accessible and pleasurable to all.

“The idea for Hicurious came out of two things,” George tells HuffPost UK.

“Firstly, when I tried to shop for some toys myself, I realised that the way toys and, by extension, sexual pleasure are presented is actually more of a turn-off than it should be. It either felt really sleazy or impersonal, which doesn’t reflect how I, and I hope most people, feel about sexual pleasure.”

The second was the realisation that the practice of selling and labelling sex toys by gender was “self-defeating”.

“I’d like to think that getting off can be a creative experience and by saying to people ‘this isn’t for you’ the industry is really stifling some of that creativity,” George, who identifies as cisgender and prefers not to label sexuality, explains.

“Plus it doesn’t take into account the experiences of trans and non-binary people, who have as much of a right to pleasure as the rest of us.”