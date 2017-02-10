Update: Amal Clooney is expecting boy/girl twins, George Clooney’s mum confirmed to Radar Online.

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins.

Although the couple have not confirmed the news themselves, multiple sources have revealed they are starting a family.

Matt Damon shared the news during a press interview for his latest film, explaining Clooney told him when Amal was eight weeks pregnant.

“I’m like: ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else, don’t you know the 12-week rule?’” he told ET Online.

“Clooney never even said: ‘Don’t tell anybody’, he told me and I’m sure he knew I’d tell my wife. My wife wrote to Amal immediately: ‘Congratulations.’”

Another source told PEOPLE: “Amal has let everyone in both families know quietly. They’re all very happy.”