After 200 years under lock and key, the letters, diaries and family documents of one of Britain’s most fascinating kings are finally about to emerge from the vaults.

The personal papers of King George III – who was often called ‘the mad king’ - are to be digitized and will available to view online after their release from the Royal Archives in Windsor Castle.

BBC filmmakers were granted extensive access to the material and have produced a historic film for BBC Two, shedding new light on one of Britain’s longest reigning monarchs.