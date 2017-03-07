George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has hit out at the media on Twitter, after the singer’s cause of death was revealed on Tuesday (7 March).

A coroner’s report finally confirmed the singer died of natural causes, after Fadi found George dead at his home on Christmas Day, at the age of 53.

Taking to the social media site shortly after the news of the report broke, Fadi, who has been on the receiving end of abuse since George’s death, wrote: “Fuck you.”