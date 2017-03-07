George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has hit out at the media on Twitter, after the singer’s cause of death was revealed on Tuesday (7 March).
A coroner’s report finally confirmed the singer died of natural causes, after Fadi found George dead at his home on Christmas Day, at the age of 53.
Taking to the social media site shortly after the news of the report broke, Fadi, who has been on the receiving end of abuse since George’s death, wrote: “Fuck you.”
He then shared a touching photo of him and George together, writing: “The Truth is out...”
He went on to tweet: “All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x.”
The ‘Careless Whisper’ singer suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver, which led to his death, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, told the Press Association.
He said in a statement: “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.
“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.
“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”
Because there was a “natural cause of death”, the coroner said there was no need for an inquest.
According to the British Heart Foundation, dilated cardiomyopathya is a disease that causes the heart muscle to become stretched and thin and unable to pump blood around the body efficiently.
Myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle.
Plans for the singer’s funeral are now expected to get underway after being put on hold pending the coroner’s report.
Last month, George’s former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley spoke of the pain his family and friends had suffered because of the delay in giving him their final farewell.
“We’ve not had closure. It’s difficult for me,” he said.
“It’s difficult for everyone. It’s a limbo period and we need to be able to move on.”