George Michael died of natural causes, according to the coroner’s report that has been released today (Tuesday 7 March).
Specifically, the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter told the Press Association.
The coroner said in a statement: “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.
“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.
“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”
George was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day last year at the age of 53.
Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day. Their statement read: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”
In an additional statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.
“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”
Because there was a “natural cause of death”, the coroner said there was no need for an inquest.
According to the British Heart Foundation, dilated cardiomyopathya is a disease that causes the heart muscle to become stretched and thin and unable to pump blood around the body efficiently.
Myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle.
Plans for the singer’s funeral are now expected to get underway after being put on hold pending the coroner’s report.
Last month, George’s former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley spoke of the pain his family and friends had suffered because of the delay in giving him their final farewell.
“We’ve not had closure. It’s difficult for me,” he said.
“It’s difficult for everyone. It’s a limbo period and we need to be able to move on.”