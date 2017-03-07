Specifically, the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter told the Press Association.

George Michael died of natural causes, according to the coroner’s report that has been released today (Tuesday 7 March).

The coroner said in a statement: “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

George was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day last year at the age of 53.