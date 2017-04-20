25 years ago today... the biggest superstars of the musical world followed David Bowie’s example in bowing down and paying tribute to one of its very brightest stars.

Following Freddie Mercury’s death in November 1991, the remaining members of Queen announced the concert at 1992’s BRIT Awards.

George Michael’s stunning version of ‘Somebody to Love’ (as well as ‘39’ and his duet with Lisa Stansfield, ‘Days of Our Lives’) came as he was nursing his own private heartache for his then dying lover Anselmo Feleppa. He said afterwards, “I gave it everything I had.”

The concert marked Queen bassist John Deacon’s final full-length concert with the band.

The concert took place in London’s Wembley Stadium and was broadcast to 79 countries across the world, including an audience of up to a billion.

The money raised went to help found the The Mercury Phoenix Trust, an AIDS charity organization.

The first half of the concert featured performances from bands influenced by Queen, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Def Leppard.

The second half featured the Queen rockers, with guest singers including Elton John, Zucchero, Roger Paltry, Tony Iommi, David Bowie, Mick Ronson, James Hatfield, George Michael, Paul Young, Seal, Annie Lennox, Lisa Stansfield, Robert Plant, Joe Elliott, Axl Rose and Liza Minelli.

U2 turned up on a satellite feed from the USA, decimating a live performance of ‘Until the End of the World’ to Freddie.