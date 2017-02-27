George Michael’s ex-boyfriend, Kenny Goss, has revealed he’s still dealing with the shock of the singer’s death, in his first interview since the tragic news broke on Christmas Day.
The two were an item for 13 years, until George announced on the opening night of his ‘Symphonica’ world tour in 2011, that they’d actually split two years earlier.
Kenny revealed in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News that it was George’s sister, Melanie, who called him to deliver the devastating the news on Christmas Day last year.
Admitting he still “really misses” George, Kenny went on to pay tribute, explaining: “You really miss [someone] when you know that’s not an option anymore. It’s crazy.”
Paying his respects later in the interview, he insisted that they “weren’t mad at each other or anything” despite their split, adding: “He was truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life.”
Kenny was among the first to pay tribute to George as the world dealt with the news of his death over the festive period, saying in an official statement: “I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed.
“He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.”
The Dallas-born sportswear executive also said he had no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding George’s death.
Since 2012, George had been in a relationship with Australian celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz.