George Michael’s ex-boyfriend, Kenny Goss, has revealed he’s still dealing with the shock of the singer’s death, in his first interview since the tragic news broke on Christmas Day.

The two were an item for 13 years, until George announced on the opening night of his ‘Symphonica’ world tour in 2011, that they’d actually split two years earlier.

Kenny revealed in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News that it was George’s sister, Melanie, who called him to deliver the devastating the news on Christmas Day last year.