George Osborne Pockets £650,000 For One Day A Week At Wall Street Giant

The eye-watering sum from his job at Black Rock Investments, around eight times more than he gets paid as an MP, was confirmed in the official register of members interests today.

George Osborne is to pocket £650,000 a year working less than one day a week at a huge Wall Street firm.

The entry also shows he made almost £800,000 for giving 15 speeches, including in New York and Dubai, chiefly to financiers, since being fired by Theresa May last summer.

In January, HuffPost UK confirmed Osborne had landed the City job - but wouldn’t be quitting as an MP.

When added to his MP’s salary of £74,962 a year, Osborne’s new fee for advising on “the global economy” will make him the highest paid MP in Parliament.

Blackrock is the world’s biggest asset manager, and Osborne said he would be working at least one day a week at the company’s investment ‘institute’. The post was approved by the independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.