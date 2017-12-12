Gigi Hadid Sports Armpit Hair In New Love Advent Calendar Because Naturalness Is Fierce

Gigi Hadid has turned heads by sporting armpit hair in an ode to naturalness.

The model is one of the star’s of this year’s Love advent calendar and people are loving her positive message.

In a video shared by the magazine on Instagram, Hadid, who is the face of Reebok’s #pefectnever campaign, is seen getting pumped for a workout in a cute red sports top and shorts.

At the end of the video, she lifts up her toned arms into fists while stating the brand’s Christmas message: #STAYSTRONG.