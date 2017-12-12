All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Gigi Hadid Sports Armpit Hair In New Love Advent Calendar Because Naturalness Is Fierce

    #STAYSTRONG

    12/12/2017 12:02 GMT

    Gigi Hadid has turned heads by sporting armpit hair in an ode to naturalness.

    The model is one of the star’s of this year’s Love advent calendar and people are loving her positive message.

    In a video shared by the magazine on Instagram, Hadid, who is the face of Reebok’s #pefectnever campaign, is seen getting pumped for a workout in a cute red sports top and shorts. 

    At the end of the video, she lifts up her toned arms into fists while stating the brand’s Christmas message: #STAYSTRONG. 

    The message was received loud and clear by those on social media, as fans shared their delight at the calendar and of course over Hadid. 

    One commented: “I love it with attached underarm hair, because they are part of our nature and there is nothing to hide or to be ashamed of.” 

    See the full video, via Love’s YouTube channel, below. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylegigi hadidmodel

    Conversations