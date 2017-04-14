As trends go, the pyjamas-as-daywear look is one of the hardest to pull off. It also just takes one wanker to make a ‘forget to change your clothes, love?’ comment.
But if there’s one lady who can pull it off (sort of), it’s Gigi Hadid who stepped out in this stripey green number in New York ahead of the Easter weekend.
The supermodel has glammed it up with heels and glasses, and it’s not the first time she’s favoured pyjamas as day wear.
Last year, she wore a gorgeous Olivia von Halle sweatsuit with elaborate choker and red lippy.
The upside of the trend course, is that it’s super comfy. The downside, is that you STILL look like you’re wearing your pyjamas.
If you are intent on trying it out, HuffPost Canada writer Aney Mei advises: “Start by incorporating a single item into your look, such as a PJ top, rather than wearing a full set. Style a PJ top with a pair of denim for a more casual look.”
And always pair it with heels.
What do you think? Do you think even Gigi can bring glamour to one of the most heinous trends of the season?