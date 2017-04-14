All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    14/04/2017 12:28 BST | Updated 14/04/2017 13:23 BST

    Gigi Hadid Steps Out In Pyjama Suit Proving Sadly She Is The Only Human Who Can Pull Them Off

    Mmm, stripey.

    As trends go, the pyjamas-as-daywear look is one of the hardest to pull off. It also just takes one wanker to make a ‘forget to change your clothes, love?’ comment. 

    But if there’s one lady who can pull it off (sort of), it’s Gigi Hadid who stepped out in this stripey green number in New York ahead of the Easter weekend. 

    Rex

    The supermodel has glammed it up with heels and glasses, and it’s not the first time she’s favoured pyjamas as day wear. 

    Last year, she wore a gorgeous Olivia von Halle sweatsuit with elaborate choker and red lippy.

    The upside of the trend course, is that it’s super comfy. The downside, is that you STILL look like you’re wearing your pyjamas. 

    If you are intent on trying it out, HuffPost Canada writer Aney Mei advises: “Start by incorporating a single item into your look, such as a PJ top, rather than wearing a full set. Style a PJ top with a pair of denim for a more casual look.” 

    And always pair it with heels.

    What do you think? Do you think even Gigi can bring glamour to one of the most heinous trends of the season? 

    Rex
    • Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:styleArts and Entertainmentwomen's fashiongigi hadid

    Conversations