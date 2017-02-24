6 Gin Myths You Probably Believe – But Shouldn't

Gin. We love gin. You love gin. Everyone loves gin.

Sales of the spirit hit £1 billion a year in December 2016, with around 40 million bottles sold. In 2015, 49 new British distilleries opened and sales are set to overtake those of Scottish whisky by 2020.

But that doesn’t mean that we know everything about the juniper-laced drink. Which is why we’ve asked expert Abi Clephane, who works for Wild Islay dry gin The Botanist, to dispel a few common myths for us.

Chin chin.

Myth 1: You need a 2:1 tonic-gin ratio for a G&T

The reality: “Just like with food, you’ve got to play about with what you like. So many people think they don’t like a gin and tonic, but, actually, they just don’t like the (often cheap) tonic that’s been used. Try a 3:1 ratio, and buy a nice mixer,” says Abi.

Myth 2: Neat gin will taste awful

The reality: Not so, Abi reckons. “It’s all about the product. An expertly made smooth artisan bottle, full of botanicals, can be served simply, over ice. I like mine in a martini, with just 5ml vermouth or fino sherry, as it doesn’t need other flavours.”