Giovanna Fletcher proved she is yet again one of our favourite celebrity mums with her relatable post about parenting fails and poo.

The 32-year-old, who is mum to three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy, revealed she was having a “#badmumday” before it had reached 9am.

On World Book Day, Fletcher wrote: “Two major fails before 9am: Dropping a costume-less Buzz off at nursery not knowing they are celebrating.

“This is particularly awful as we totally champion literacy in children and are, as you know, proper authors and stuff.”