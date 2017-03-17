Girl, 11, To Become Britain’s Youngest Mother Next Month

An 11-year-old girl will reportedly become Britain’s youngest mother next month.
Citing police sources, the Mirror writes the father of the baby is believed to be only a few years older than her.
It adds: “Further details of the pregnancy cannot be made public for legal reasons and the local authority is seeking strict reporting restrictions in the division of the family court.”
According to the Sun, the girl lives in the east of England. Police are investigating the case.
The age of consent for any form of sexual activity in the UK is 16 for both men and women.
Britain’s youngest mother, Tressa Middleton, became pregnant at 11 and gave birth aged 12 in Edinburgh in 2006. Her daughter was taken into care.
She told the Sun: “I send her my warmest congratulations but it will be incredibly tough. At that age you’re so worried about what other people think at school.
The youngest father on record is Sean Stewart, of Bedford, who became a father at the age of 12 in 1998.