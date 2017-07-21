A five-year-old girl was slapped with a £150 fine for selling 50p cups of lemonade outside her family home without a permit.

Andre Spicer helped his little girl set up the stall in Mile End, east London at the weekend. But the exercise in entrepreneurial endeavour ended literally in tears.

Writing for the Telegraph, Spicer said four local council enforcement officers “stormed” up to his little girl, one of whom was bearing a portable camera which he switched on to capture the exchange.