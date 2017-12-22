Mum Couldn't Wait To Give Daughter With Facial Birthmark This Ideal Christmas Present

A girl with a facial birthmarky is over the moon this Christmas after receiving a doll that looks just like her.

Her mum - Katie Crenshaw who blogs at Typical Katie - wanted to make the gift extra special, so contacted a small shop owner who made quality dolls.

“Not only did she agree to make a custom doll for Charlie, she offered it as a gift, no strings attached,” Crenshaw, from the US, wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 18 December.

“She asked for a photo of Charlie’s face and some other preferences, such as hair, clothes, and shoes.

“When she finished, I could not believe how detailed the doll’s birthmark was, and how much it looked exactly like Charlie.”