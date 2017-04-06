All Sections
    • PARENTS
    06/04/2017 09:19 BST

    Little Girl Left Uncle Disturbing Gift In Envelope When She Sent Him A Letter

    'This encourages me to have children.'

    A little girl and her uncle have been pen pals since she learned to write her own name, but lately things went a little down hill.

    Reddit user InfoSecPeezy said he and his niece hadn’t written a letter in a while and then he received his latest one in the post... with an extra gift to him. 

    The letter started off very innocent, reading: “Hi there, how are you doing? I am fabulous. I have earned ten dollars and I am going to spend it all on candy.”

    So far? All good. 

    Since my niece could write her name, we have been mailing each other letters. We have both been pretty busy and haven't sent or received in a while, but just got this today and this kid cracks me up! from funny

    The letter continued: “Not much has happened but I will keep you posted. I regret to inform you that the last time I saw you I could not deliver my booger, so I will put it on the bottom of the page.”

    See the bottom of the page, where she’s stuck a yellow circular sticker as a joke. We can deal with that.

    And then: “Sincerely, Abigail. P.S. I farted in the envelope.”

    Oh.

    Reddit users found it hilarious.

    “This encourages me to have children,” one person wrote. “P.S. I farted on this comment.”

    Another commented: “This girl in going places. She is my hero.”

