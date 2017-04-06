Little Girl Left Uncle Disturbing Gift In Envelope When She Sent Him A Letter

A little girl and her uncle have been pen pals since she learned to write her own name, but lately things went a little down hill.

Reddit user InfoSecPeezy said he and his niece hadn’t written a letter in a while and then he received his latest one in the post... with an extra gift to him.

The letter started off very innocent, reading: “Hi there, how are you doing? I am fabulous. I have earned ten dollars and I am going to spend it all on candy.”

So far? All good.