Little Girl Left Uncle Disturbing Gift In Envelope When She Sent Him A Letter

A little girl and her uncle have been pen pals since she learned to write her own name, but lately things went a little down hill.
Reddit user InfoSecPeezy said he and his niece hadn’t written a letter in a while and then he received his latest one in the post... with an extra gift to him.
The letter started off very innocent, reading: “Hi there, how are you doing? I am fabulous. I have earned ten dollars and I am going to spend it all on candy.”
So far? All good.
The letter continued: “Not much has happened but I will keep you posted. I regret to inform you that the last time I saw you I could not deliver my booger, so I will put it on the bottom of the page.”
See the bottom of the page, where she’s stuck a yellow circular sticker as a joke. We can deal with that.
And then: “Sincerely, Abigail. P.S. I farted in the envelope.”
Oh.
Reddit users found it hilarious.
“This encourages me to have children,” one person wrote. “P.S. I farted on this comment.”
Another commented: “This girl in going places. She is my hero.”