A seven-year-old girl who was left with just one solitary eyelash following cancer treatment, is celebrating her lashes growing back.

Hayley Brown, from Australia, had her photo taken by her dad, Andrew Brown, in October 2016 to show the gruelling effects of chemotherapy and radiation, and the photo went viral.

Brown was diagnosed with a type of soft tissue cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, earlier in 2016, after doctors found a tumour growing in her nasal cavity.

“That one last eyelash has been hanging on, on it’s own, for a few weeks now,” her dad wrote on Facebook at the time.