We’ve come across the little girl who had a love affair with her mop, but this girl has a different random object she’s obsessed with: A stick.
The three-year-old’s mum, Vae, from Dallas, US, shared a series of photos of her daughter posting with said stick in her back garden.
“She wanted to show everybody her stick,” the mum wrote on Twitter on 13 April. “So everybody, here is her stick.”
The adorable three-year-old posed for the camera by holding her stick up to show it off.
And it’s amazing how something so simple can create such a huge reaction. More than 230,000 people have liked the tweet and it has been retweeted more than 60,000 times.
Twitter users are mesmerised by the stick.
So there you have it: a love story between a girl and her stick.