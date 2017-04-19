We’ve come across the little girl who had a love affair with her mop, but this girl has a different random object she’s obsessed with: A stick.

The three-year-old’s mum, Vae, from Dallas, US, shared a series of photos of her daughter posting with said stick in her back garden.

“She wanted to show everybody her stick,” the mum wrote on Twitter on 13 April. “So everybody, here is her stick.”

she wanted to show everybody her stick. so everybody, here is her stick. pic.twitter.com/uffJZZFLR9 — Vae. (@TriggaVae) April 13, 2017

The adorable three-year-old posed for the camera by holding her stick up to show it off.

And it’s amazing how something so simple can create such a huge reaction. More than 230,000 people have liked the tweet and it has been retweeted more than 60,000 times.

Twitter users are mesmerised by the stick.

@TriggaVae @BlueEyedZ0mbie YOU TELL HER THATS THE BEST STICK I EVER SEEN AND IM SO PROUD OF HER FOR FINDING IT pic.twitter.com/p8ZhelnHmZ — mickey milkovich (@sunshinedmitri) April 14, 2017

@TriggaVae @Pimptresss_ Tell her that stick is wavy ! I wish I had one — Big Blind (@CarlWinsHigh) April 13, 2017

@TriggaVae @AveryMcCain YOU TELL HER THATS THE BEST DAMN STICK IVE EVER SEEN BLESS HER pic.twitter.com/33dkhCR1J0 — lauren 🌹 (@velvetlights_) April 14, 2017

@TriggaVae @DestinyAriel Remember the stick years well. And woe be unto us if we inadvertently disposed of a precious treasure disguised as same. — Shelley Krause (@butwait) April 14, 2017

@ja3aana @TriggaVae right i want to give her all the sticks in the world to make her happy — دانيا حسان (@Dania_H_) April 14, 2017