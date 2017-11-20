Muslim girls who wear a hijab to primary school will be questioned about their attire, Ofsted has revealed.

But with children as young as four in primary school, should parents be involved in these conversations, rather than inspectors directly addressing children?

Talha Ahmad, treasurer of The Muslim Council of Britain argues that targeting Muslim children is “wrong and dangerous”.

“The Muslim Council of Britain is deeply concerned at reports that Muslim primary school girls wearing religious headscarves may be questioned by Ofsted inspectors,” Ahmad told HuffPost UK.

“Parents exercise their rights choose garments that they wish their children to wear. Some Muslim parents choose this to include a headgear. There is nothing untoward in this.

“Therefore to target Muslim children for questioning is wrong and dangerous.”