Stop What You're Doing, Global Warming Is Threatening Wine

Climate change deniers need to wake up and feel the heat, because global warming is affecting something very important: wine.

According to new analysis, increased summer temperatures in the Mediterranean are slowing the production of wine, threatening (delicious) supplies from hotter countries.

It’s all because workers are struggling to maintain productivity levels under the sun.

“Given the increase in environmental temperature during the past five millennia in regions such as the Mediterranean, the workers who currently pick the grapes carry out their jobs under adverse environmental conditions,” the study reads.

“In Cyprus, for instance, the mean maximum temperature in August (the main part of the harvest season) is around 36°C. These working conditions would be considered a heat-wave in central European countries such as Germany.”