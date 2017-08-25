If that’s not an indication she should pursue modelling , we don’t know what is.

Gloria Nnaji is a university student based in Washington D.C. After sharing the photos by Tayo Junior on 21 August, the boss babe received over 23,000 likes and 7,500 retweets.

An aspiring model set Twitter buzzing with compliments when she posted a photo showing her immeasurably long legs.

What’s great is that Nnaji’s photo was not digitally manipulated to look so impressive.

Being only 5ft tall, Nnaji had to learn to work her angles so she appeared statuesque as apposed to what the fashion industry would deem ‘petite.’

When Allure asked her for any tips on pulling off such fierce work, she said:

“Practice all angles of your body. Don’t be afraid to look weird or out of the ordinary, because [that] works these days.”