Goan Mussels Recipe

I don’t have a gym membership, I’m woefully out of condition and my gluteus is at maximus. My mussels, though, are second to none.

The classic way to cook these cheap and tasty shellfish is with white wine or cider and a splash of cream, but with the wintery weather I was craving something spicier. This recipe, based on the Goan sauce I use for fish curries, really warmed my cockles. (Enough puns: Ed.)

A note on cleaning and eating mussels: just before you want to cook them, scrape off their beards and barnacles with a knife and rinse them well under cold water, then rinse them again. Discard any with damaged shells or which don’t close up if you give them a sharp tap (before cooking) or with shells that don’t open (after cooking).

Goan Mussels (serves 2 as a main, 4 as a starter)