GoDaddy has said it will no longer host a neo-Nazi and white supremacist website that published vitriolic comments about a woman killed during violence at a far-right rally in Virginia at the weekend.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old who was demonstrating against white nationalists in Charlottesville, was killed when a car ploughed into a group of peaceful protesters who were holding signs saying “black lives matter” and “love”. A man has now been charged with her murder.

The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi site that hosts sections titled the “Jewish Problem” and “Race Wars”, attacked Heyer just hours after her death, viciously commenting on her appearance and lifestyle.

After being inundated by tweets from outraged activists, web-hosting company GoDaddy announced it would no longer host the site, saying it had violated its terms of service.