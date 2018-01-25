Bafta Rising Star nominee Josh O’Connor has urged film bosses to continue to support queer cinema, following the huge commercial success of ‘God’s Own Country’. The actor, who played Johnny Saxby in the film, believes it has helped break down barriers about LGBT+ stories being told on screen. Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Josh reflected on a huge year for queer cinema, which also saw the likes of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Beach Rats’ achieve commercial and critical success.

BUILD/WMA Josh O'Connor made an appearance on 'BUILD'

“I think people are starting to cotton on to queer cinema being commercially viable,” he said. “There’s clearly a hunger for an independent films like ‘God’s Own Country’ to be made. I think it’s the most commercially successful British independent film of the year.” He continued: “Now, hopefully regardless of the genre, this film is no longer niche, it’s no longer arthouse. People want to see these stories told, so let’s make them.” Explaining why people who wouldn’t usually watch a film like ‘God’s Own Country’ need to be open to it, Josh continued: “I don’t think anyone I know doesn’t know a Johnny Saxby. Regardless of his sexuality, regardless of his gender, he is someone you’ll come across in your life and is emotionally closed off - someone who can’t love or be loved. “I think that’s why this film hit - regardless of your background, sexuality, north./south divide, Brexit/Remain - this is a film for everyone because it is about relationships. “It’s a universal love story and people love love stories. And it’s got hope, and we all love a bit of hope, don’t we?”

Josh plays Johnny Saxby in the film