George Michael fans are set to get a glimpse of the late singer’s home life, thanks to his friend Kate Moss.
The supermodel has been spotted at George’s London home, where she is filming shots for a new documentary about the singer.
George, who was found dead on Christmas Day last year, was close to the British model, with the pair living just moments away from each other in Highgate, North London.
The documentary, titled ‘Freedom’, was intended to be released before the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer’s death, but is now being re-shot.
A source told The Sun: “Kate was filming at the house on Monday and the documentary will also feature other major stars who were close to George.
“Kate and George were friends for years and knew each other really well.
“She slipped into the house through the back door with the crew to avoid causing a scene as there are still fans who go there to pay tribute. Everything was kept very hushed.
“Filming at his home will give fans an insight like never before. Many of them have have never been able to go through the keyhole to see where he actually spent his time.
“Kate hardly ever does interviews, especially not on camera, but this is something she’s really passionate about.
“It’s being made by his best friend David Austin. It will be an incredible tribute to George’s life.”
The documentary is set to air on Channel 4 later this year and will also feature footage of George’s final concert performance.
Earlier this week, Alan Carr revealed the one thing that stood in the way of him getting to meet George at his London home.
In an exclusive interview with HuffPost UK, the comedian says he was all set to meet the singer through their mutual friend Melanie Sykes.
The singer had arranged Christmas drinks, which Alan was invited to, but alas, the good old British weather scuppered their plans.
Alan explained: “Melanie Sykes was friends with him and she invited me as her plus 1 to his house for Christmas drinks. We were all set to go and I was giddy with excitement, but I don’t know if you remember that one time we had snow in London, but it came down so heavily, London became an ice rink.
“Because he lived on the top of Highgate hill he had to cancel the night as no one could get there. We were gutted, and at one point I was thinking of buying some crampons and a pair of moon boots to scale the hill to get to his house, but alas we went back to our homes disappointed.”