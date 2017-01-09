Evan Rachel Wood stole our hearts on the Golden Globes red carpet when she explained how she chose her outfit for the night.

The ‘Westworld’ star’s custom-made Altuzarra tux was not only a homage to Marlene Dietrich, Julie Andrews in Victor Victoria and David Bowie, but she also chose it to send an empowering message to her young female fans.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

“I’m not trying to protest wearing dresses,” she explained to E!

“But I wanted to make sure girls and young women knew that they’re not a requirement.

“And that, you know, you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Ben Peterson/NBC via Getty Images

