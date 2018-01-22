With the 2018 awards season well underway, there’s one shortlist no self-respecting actor wants to end up on… yep this year’s Razzie nominations have been announced. The annual Golden Raspberry Awards honour the very worst Hollywood had to offer in the previous 12 months, well, according to the organisers at least.

Paramount Worst actor nominee Mark Walhberg in Worst Picture nominee 'Transformers: The Last Knight'.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ leads the way with nine nominations including Worst Actor, for Mark Wahlberg, Worst Director, for Michael Bay, and Worst Picture, despite taking $605.4m at the box office and ending up the third biggest movie of last year. It’s not the first time a film from the ‘Transformers’ franchise has been nominated, receiving a worst picture nomination for every instalment except the first. ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ ($381.1m at the box office) isn’t far behind with eight nominations, including Worst Actor and Actress for its leads, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Universal Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are both nominated for Razzies for 'Fifty Shades Darker'.