With the 2018 awards season well underway, there’s one shortlist no self-respecting actor wants to end up on… yep this year’s Razzie nominations have been announced.
The annual Golden Raspberry Awards honour the very worst Hollywood had to offer in the previous 12 months, well, according to the organisers at least.
‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ leads the way with nine nominations including Worst Actor, for Mark Wahlberg, Worst Director, for Michael Bay, and Worst Picture, despite taking $605.4m at the box office and ending up the third biggest movie of last year.
It’s not the first time a film from the ‘Transformers’ franchise has been nominated, receiving a worst picture nomination for every instalment except the first.
‘Fifty Shades Darker’ ($381.1m at the box office) isn’t far behind with eight nominations, including Worst Actor and Actress for its leads, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.
‘The Mummy’ ($409.2m at the box office) has seven nominations, including one for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
All three principal actors of the revival of the 1930s monster pic also get a nod (or should that be shake of the head?), Tom Cruise for Worst Actor, and Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella for Worst Supporting Actor and Actress.
The organisers mocked Hollywood’s reliance on franchises last year, noting that 87 of the top-earning 100 films of 2017 were “sequels, remakes or rip-offs”.
This year’s ceremony will take place on Saturday 3 March, a day before the Oscars, where winners will receive the “tackiest Tinsel Town trophies”.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Worst picture
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst actress
Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)
Tyler Perry (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)
Emma Watson (The Circle)
Worst actor
Tom Cruise (The Mummy)
Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)
Zac Efron (Baywatch)
Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)
Worst supporting actor
Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Russell Crowe (The Mummy)
Josh Duhamel (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)
Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)
Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)
Worst supporting actress
Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)
Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)
Laura Haddock (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)
Goldie Hawn (Snatched)
Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)
Worst screen combo
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
Worst remake, rip-off or sequel
Baywatch
BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Worst director
Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)
Michael Bay (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)
James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)
Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)
Worst screenplay
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight