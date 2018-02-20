All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    20/02/2018 00:01 GMT

    Best Easter Eggs 2018: Vegan Treat Claims Top Spot In Taste Test

    The egg isn't actually edible, but there we go.

    A vegan Easter egg has come out on top in Good Housekeeping’s annual taste test, although you might need to remortgage your home to buy it as it’ll set you back £24.95.

    Booja-Booja’s Hazelnut Crunch Chocolate Truffles egg (138g) came out as the clear winner, scoring 89/100 - the highest score out of 142 eggs reviewed.

    Annoyingly the egg itself isn’t edible, however it does contain truffles which are gluten, dairy and soya-free. Judges said the product scored highly thanks to its “smooth truffle filling and elegant hand-painted velvet-lined box”.

    Good Housekeeping
    The winning Easter egg

    The Good Housekeeping Institute assessed Easter eggs from a variety of categories. The shortlisted eggs in each category were then blind-tasted and assessed by a judging panel.

    In second place was Tesco’s Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Egg, which scored 87 out of 100 and cost a far more wallet-friendly £5 for 165g. Judges said it had a “distinctive blackberry flavour”. Meanwhile Lindt’s classic Gold Bunny stole third place, costing £39.99 for a whopping 1kg and scoring 84 out of 100. Tasters said they particularly enjoyed its “milky, caramel-like taste”.

    Caroline Bloor, consumer director at Good Housekeeping, said: “It’s clear that traditional retailers are having to do more and more to ensure consumers’ ever evolving taste buds are satisfied. Seeing a vegan-friendly egg take the crown may come as a surprise to some, but this is why our famous blind tests are more important now than ever before!”

    Here are the results:

    Best milk chocolate Easter eggs

    Winner - Co-op Irresistible Single Origin Ecuadorian Milk Chocolate Cocoa Pod, £7 for 300g. Score 76/100. Judges said they liked its “complex vanilla flavours and subtle fruity notes”.

    Runner up - Marks & Spencer Nutty Surprise Easter Egg, £8 for 400g. Score 75/100.

    Runner up - Chococo Sea Salt Caramel Filled Egg, £18.85 for 250g. Score 70/100.

    Best white chocolate Easter eggs

    Winner - Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference White Chocolate Bunny, £6 for 440g. Score 82/100.

    Runner up - Asda Extra Special Belgian White Chocolate Egg with Freeze Dried Raspberries and Raspberry Truffles, £8 for 290g. Score 66/100.

    Runner up - Lir White Chocolate Egg, £6 for 175g (price may vary). Score 66/100.

    Best dark chocolate Easter eggs

    Winner - Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Egg, £5 for 165g. Score 87/100

    Runner up - Lir Cranberry & Pistachio Dark Chocolate Egg, £20** for 360g. Score 83/100.

    Runner up - Iceland Rich Dark Chocolate Egg with Sparkling Chocolate Malted Decorations, £5 for 240g. Score 79/100.

    Showstopper Easter eggs

    Winner - Marks and Spencer, Hand Decorated Belgian Milk and Dark Chocolate Egg with Dulce de Leche Truffles, £15 for 240g. Score 80/100. Judges liked its golden stardust centre and its “dark berry and rich caramel notes”.

    Runner up - Betty’s Imperial Egg In Bloom, £250 for 5.4kg. Score 73/100.

    Runner up - Morrisons King of Eggs, £12 for 800g. Score 69/100.

    Best Easter eggs for kids

    Winner - Lindt Gold Bunny, £39.99 for 1kg. Score 84/100.

    Runner up - Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Egg, £12 for 570g. Score 73/100.

    Runner up - Aldi Dairyfine Curious Inventions Egg Popping Candy, £2.99 for 200g. Score 66/100.

    Best free-from Easter eggs

    Winner - Booja-Booja Hazelnut Crunch Chocolate Truffles, £24.95 for 138g. Score 89/100.

    Runner up - Asda Free From Belgian Dark Chocolate Egg with Vanilla Flavoured Truffles, £5 for 200g. Score 79/100.

    Runner up - Marks & Spencer Made Without Easter Egg, £7 for 169g. Score 77/100.

    Best novelty Easter eggs 

    Winner - Hotel Chocolat Milk Egg Sandwich, £10 for 135g. Score 78/100. Judges liked the “rich, coffee-like flavour”.

    Runner up - Prestat Pink Popping Prosecco Easter Egg, £17.50 for 170g. Score 77/100. 

    Runner up - The Solid Egg Company Solid Caramel Milk Chocolate Egg, £24.99 for 750g. Score 76/100.

    Best little treats

    Winner - Sainsbury’s Godiva The Spring Collection Mini Eggs, £5 for 90g. Score 79/100. Judges loved the “rich, creamy fillings” in the bite-sized collection of white, milk and dark chocolate.

    Runner up - Bettys Milk and White Chocolate Speckled Rabbits, £7.50 for 125g. Score 77/100.

    Runner up - Bettys Trio of Filled Chocolate Eggs, £10.50 for 110g. Score 75/100.

     

    The full results appear in the April issue of Good Housekeeping, which goes on sale on 28 February.

    Food food news vegan Easter Chocolate Easter egg

