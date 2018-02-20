A vegan Easter egg has come out on top in Good Housekeeping’s annual taste test, although you might need to remortgage your home to buy it as it’ll set you back £24.95.

Booja-Booja’s Hazelnut Crunch Chocolate Truffles egg (138g) came out as the clear winner, scoring 89/100 - the highest score out of 142 eggs reviewed.

Annoyingly the egg itself isn’t edible, however it does contain truffles which are gluten, dairy and soya-free. Judges said the product scored highly thanks to its “smooth truffle filling and elegant hand-painted velvet-lined box”.