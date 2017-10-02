'Good Morning Britain' Criticised For Mariah Carey Interview About Vegas Shootings

ITV

The interview was particularly controversial as Mariah was seen lying on a chaise lounge throughout, with a Christmas tree clearly in view behind her:

People dying....Mariah Carey feeling sorry for them whilst lying like a diva on a chaise lounge... #GMB — Rebecca Dundon 👄🍸 (@Rebeccadundon1) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey being interviewed by GMB over the Vegas shooting. Sprawled over a sofa with an Xmas tree in the background. 😧 pic.twitter.com/CPMeTG2QtL — Carly (@CJ92x) October 2, 2017

@GMB Terrible events in Las Vegas. Let's get the views of Mariah Carey in front of a Christmas tree! Irrelevant and inappropriate. #getagrip — Steve King (@SJK2807) October 2, 2017

We now go to Mariah Carey for some unknown reason for the latest updates #GMB — me (@__Niceguy__) October 2, 2017

GMB choosing to interview Mariah Carey in the middle of a terriost attack is an odd choice? Surely you cancel that #mandalaybay #GMB — Michael Kitchener (@eventsbykitch) October 2, 2017

why was mariah carey sitting as though she was being photographed for a magazine rather than doing an interview about a shooting? #GMB — bee (@broniewenny) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey sprawled across her sofa in front of a giant Christmas Tree answering questions about the Las Vegas shootings, am I awake?? — Chris Edwards (@Chris_Eds11) October 2, 2017

@MariahCarey @GMB , sad news about last Vegas, but mariah Christmas tree in October was totally distracting from the tragic news in question — Lynn Holmshaw (@holmshawlynn) October 2, 2017

Watching @MariahCarey on @GMB talking about the shootings in Las Vegas but I can't help but notice her Xmas tree in the background 🤔 — Kathryn (@Kathryn_Vowles) October 2, 2017

As Mariah Carey’s name began trending on Twitter in the wake of the backlash, many of her fans quickly jumped to her defence, pointing out that the interview was probably prearranged weeks prior, to promote her upcoming UK Christmas concerts later this year. They also pointed out that as the news was breaking, Mariah was unaware of the full details when she was put on the spot.

Shame on @GMB using a pre planned @MariahCarey interview to blind side her about Vegas shooting. Classless tactics & now she's getting stick — Mike stride (@what_mike_said) October 2, 2017

Omg I actually feel sorry for Mariah Carey, she obviously had no idea what's been going on and felt like a right idiot😐😐 #GMB — Laura McKenzie (@mckenzie_X) October 2, 2017

I know, this is where @GMB should postpone the interview or even just make sure Mariah was aware that the attack had happened. — Kim Wilks ﹣ PᴡC (@KimWilksUK) October 2, 2017

the interview was already planned for something else. she’s promoting her christmas shows. bad timing but not her fault. — JD (@festivemoment) October 2, 2017

Because she was booked to talk about her Xmas shows before the Vegas news aired. — Alisha (@AlishaButterfly) October 2, 2017

Totally unfair that they spring @MariahCarey live on air due to talk about her Christmas concerts...only to announce the #LasVegas shootings — Δ N D R E W (@AndrewLythgoe) October 2, 2017

Really unfortunate timing with the @MariahCarey interview on GMB she was on to talk about Christmas shows. — 🦄🕺🏼 (@SamuelHaksson) October 2, 2017

Mariah, whose Las Vegas residency show ‘Number 1 To Infinity’ concluded in July, said of her reaction to the tragic events: “I mean it’s just what everybody’s gut reaction would be which is this is horrible. “I pray for the victims and hope… have they caught the shooter yet?” As Piers presented her with an update, Mariah added: “That’s awful. I just hope, again, I pray for the victims and I hope that all this can stop as soon as possible. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Vegas... this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy, and I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.” Piers then continued to press her about her reaction as a musician, to which she responded: “People going out to listen to music, that’s what they want to do... they’re out for the night, and then something like this happens. “Nobody could have expected it, it’s just wrong. I don’t really know what to say.”