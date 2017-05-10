Susanna Reid Expertly Shuts Down Piers Morgan's Attempts At Flirting On 'Good Morning Britain'

Piers Morgan’s attempts at flirting were brought to an abrupt halt on Wednesday’s (10 May) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Susanna Reid was having none of it when he likened their relationship to Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Phillip’s.

The pair were discussing the PM’s appearance on ‘The One Show’ with her other half, which saw Phillip confess he’d fallen in love with Theresa when he first met her.