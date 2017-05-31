Gordon Ramsay Defends Making His Children Fly Economy... While He Sits In First Class

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he refuses to splash out on first class flights for his three children, while he travels in luxury.
The TV chef has defended making his his four kids, Matilda, 15, Jack, 17, Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, fly in economy in a bid to “keep it real”.
He told The Mirror: “I have got to keep it real with the kids, and also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space, they get entertainment on their iPads.
“So I like to think about what you can do with the money when you land, rather than paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine ten-year-olds to sit in first class.”
Despite shelling out for first class airfares for himself, Gordon still won’t be tucking into the posh nosh on the flight.
Earlier this year, he admitted that the food served on planes is the one thing he refuses to eat.
“There’s no fucking way I eat on planes,” the chef told Refinery29.
He explained: “I worked for airlines for years, so I know where food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board.”
Instead, Gordon opts for a pre-flight meal so he doesn’t have to fiddle about with tiny knives and forks on the plane.
He continued: “A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some Parmesan cheese, I’m like a pig in shit.”
Gordon, who is reported to be worth £113million, also recently revealed he wouldn’t be leaving his children any money in his will.
He told The Telegraph: “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he said.
“The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.