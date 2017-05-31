Gordon Ramsay Defends Making His Children Fly Economy... While He Sits In First Class

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he refuses to splash out on first class flights for his three children, while he travels in luxury.

The TV chef has defended making his his four kids, Matilda, 15, Jack, 17, Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, fly in economy in a bid to “keep it real”.

PA Archive/PA Images Gordon Ramsay

Despite shelling out for first class airfares for himself, Gordon still won’t be tucking into the posh nosh on the flight.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the food served on planes is the one thing he refuses to eat.

PA Archive/PA Images Gordon with his wife, Tana Ramsay (third right) and their four children.

“There’s no fucking way I eat on planes,” the chef told Refinery29.

Instead, Gordon opts for a pre-flight meal so he doesn’t have to fiddle about with tiny knives and forks on the plane.

PA Wire/PA Images