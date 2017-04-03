Gordon Ramsay Reveals The One Thing He Absolutely Refuses To Eat

As a top chef, Gordon Ramsay has tried more types of food than your average Joe, but there’s one thing he absolutely refuses to put in his mouth.
And Gordon’s surprising choice is something that many of us eat a few times a year too.
We’ll let Gordon explain.
“There’s no fucking way I eat on planes,” the chef told Refinery29.
He explained: “I worked for airlines for years, so I know where food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board.”
Instead, Gordon opts for a pre-flight meal so he doesn’t have to fiddle about with tiny knives and forks on the plane.
He continued: “A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some Parmesan cheese, I’m like a pig in shit.”
When he’s not busy in the kitchen or slagging off in-flight meals, Gordon’s been busy hosting ‘The Nightly Show’.
He made his debut as a guest presenter last week, and proved a hit with viewers.
Prior to his stint hosting ‘The Nightly Show’, Gordon admitted he was ready to face his critics, explaining: “I know I’m going to get a kicking. It can’t get any worse. The knives are out. I quite like that.
“I’m robust. I’m gonna stand strong and take the blows. I have to do something different, that’s important.”