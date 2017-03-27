Gordon Ramsay Reveals His Plan To Turn Things Around For 'The Nightly Show'

Starting tonight (27 March), the notoriously blunt TV chef will front a week’s worth of shows at the helm of ITV’s latest venture, which has so far been largely panned since it began airing at the beginning of the month.

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about about his upcoming stint presenting ‘The Nightly Show’ , insisting he’s ready to “do something different” to try and turn things around for the show.

Gordon has even revealed that his wife suggested he might have wanted to pull out of presenting the show when he saw how poorly it had been received by viewers, though he was adamant he would honour his commitment.

He added: “David Walliams is a national treasure, so to see him get beaten up was a bit unfair. All the sarcastic remarks and vicious stuff. But the viewing figures speak for themselves.

“The first thing Tana said to me: ‘Are you going to pull out?” Am I fuck going to pull out... I wouldn’t do that. If I commit to something, I do it. I just need to have a bit of fun with it.”

Since David’s first five shows, John Bishop, Davina McCall and Dermot O’Leary have all fronted ‘The Nightly Show’ for a week, with Dermot getting the best reception so far last week.

‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights at 10pm on ITV.