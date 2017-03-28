All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2017 09:24 BST

    Gordon Ramsay's 'The Nightly Show' Debut Blighted By Technical Problems

    There were some rare positive reviews for the show, though Gordon's hair was less well-received.

    There was good news and bad news for Gordon Ramsay as he kicked off a week’s worth of shows at the helm of ‘The Nightly Show’ on Monday night (27 March).

    Halfway through the TV chef’s first episode, technical difficulties saw a test card flashing up in place of an ad break, while a voiceover attempted to keep viewers on side by assuring them things would be rectified shortly.

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    Gordon Ramsay on 'The Nightly Show'

    Fortunately, because the show was pre-recorded, there was no disruption to the action in the studio, but it still proved a little confusing for some viewers (while others pondered whether producers had decided to just pull the plug on the show, following negative reviews over the past few weeks):

    And yet, despite these viewers’ thoughts to the contrary, Gordon appeared to get the most positive reception yet for his debut episode:

    Gordon is the fifth guest host of the initial eight-week run of ‘The Nightly Show’, taking over from Dermot O’Leary, who was also more warmly received than his presenting predecessors.

    However, while his unique (and typically foul-mouthed) presenting style won him praise from viewers, others seemed more distracted by something more visual:

    Prior to his stint hosting ‘The Nightly Show’, Gordon admitted he was ready to face his critics, explaining: “I know I’m going to get a kicking. It can’t get any worse. The knives are out. I quite like that.

    “I’m robust. I’m gonna stand strong and take the blows. I have to do something different, that’s important.”

    ‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights from 10pm on ITV.

    Conversations