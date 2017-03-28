There was good news and bad news for Gordon Ramsay as he kicked off a week’s worth of shows at the helm of ‘The Nightly Show’ on Monday night (27 March). Halfway through the TV chef’s first episode, technical difficulties saw a test card flashing up in place of an ad break, while a voiceover attempted to keep viewers on side by assuring them things would be rectified shortly.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Gordon Ramsay on 'The Nightly Show'

Fortunately, because the show was pre-recorded, there was no disruption to the action in the studio, but it still proved a little confusing for some viewers (while others pondered whether producers had decided to just pull the plug on the show, following negative reviews over the past few weeks):

This is genuinely the best bit of The #NightlyShow from the last 4 weeks pic.twitter.com/Si71DOvWsO — Sam Wallace (@Sam_WaIIace) March 27, 2017

#thenightlyshow

Anyone else been spared 4 mins of TNS or is it regional? — Sierra Charlie (@sierracharlie1) March 27, 2017

When the nightly show is so bad itv have to come up with alternatives to save their viewers 😂 pic.twitter.com/hCyNi2AEL1 — em (@CloughClough) March 27, 2017

Can't help but enjoy the mayhem of the #nightlyshow..

It went from faux disaster to real technical disasters, good job done @GordonRamsay :) — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) March 27, 2017

@HylandIan the ITV fault in tonight's The nightly show with Gordon Ramsey. Was it really a technical fault or did ITV think wtf have we done — Andrew Prior (@Ben57ismydog) March 27, 2017

@ITV I'm afraid to say this is the best part of tonight's Nightly show. pic.twitter.com/fyHMTXUiuD — Karl Goldstraw (@karlgoldstraw) March 27, 2017

And yet, despite these viewers’ thoughts to the contrary, Gordon appeared to get the most positive reception yet for his debut episode:

Gordon Ramsey is actually saving the Nightly Show. Just like he said he would 👏 — Sophie Murray (@_sophee) March 27, 2017

Enjoyed @GordonRamsay on #NightlyShow! Best host so far, I think! — JORDAN HOWELL (@jordanhowell) March 27, 2017

Got to hand it to Gordon....tonight's "Nightly Show" was actually watchable. Congrats to Gordon Ramsey! @GordonRamsay — toni (@tonicgirl2011) March 27, 2017

Have to say last nights the nightly show was actually very good, first time I've not turned it off after 10 minutes #thenightlyshow — Jamie (@Jaydogg_3001) March 28, 2017

@GordonRamsay Well done on The Nightly Show 👏🏻 You had me in stitches as usual 😂 — Natalie Entwistle 🌻 (@NatEntwistle86) March 28, 2017

@GordonRamsay WELL PLAYED SIR! knew you wouldn't disappoint, best nightly show yet! — Scott Howard (@lashes_17) March 27, 2017

@GordonRamsay was better than I thought he would be hosting #NightlyShow good start. — Lee Derbyshire (@SouthtownLee) March 27, 2017

@GordonRamsay Your Nightly Show was the best one of the lot, well done! Your acting when your hand got "blended" was very convincing! 😂 — Sophie Sharp (@SophieSharpie) March 27, 2017

Good show tonight. Best one I've watched yet #NightlyShow 👍 — Sarah Richmond (@saraherichmond) March 27, 2017

Gordon is the fifth guest host of the initial eight-week run of ‘The Nightly Show’, taking over from Dermot O’Leary, who was also more warmly received than his presenting predecessors. However, while his unique (and typically foul-mouthed) presenting style won him praise from viewers, others seemed more distracted by something more visual:

WTAF!! Gordon Ramsay has stolen Gary Rhodes' hair!!! — safers (@safeasfuck) March 27, 2017

WTF has Gordon Ramsay done to his hair? #ITVNightlyShow pic.twitter.com/FwHSBg9yp6 — MFWIC (@Beardybill1) March 27, 2017

Did Gordon Ramsay rub a balloon on his trousers before coming on stage on #thenightlyshow and hold it above his hair for the static? — Steve Jordan (@SteveJordan10) March 27, 2017

Gordon Ramsay is almost unrecognisable. What's going on with his hair?? I thought it was Chris Packham 😳 #TheNightlyShow — Jo Hemmings (@TVpsychologist) March 27, 2017

Is Gordon Ramsay auditioning to be in Jedward soon? #TheNightlyShow — Andrew Icke (@littleIckey) March 27, 2017