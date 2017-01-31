Get that swear jar emptied, Gordon Ramsay has announced he’ll be fronting not one but two new shows on ITV, after taking a short break from the spotlight.
Although he’s been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work, the hot-headed TV chef’s last appearance was in 2015, when he appeared in American versions of ‘Masterchef’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’.
However, having made a name for himself in the States, he’s now ready to take back his place as one of the UK’s most famous cooking experts, with the launch of ‘Culinary Genius’.
The new venture will mix elements of cooking with a game show format, and will see nine amateur chefs taking on a variety of food-themed challenges in a bid to win a cash prize.
Gordon will serve as one of several guest chefs, with a host yet to be announced.
Excitingly, he’s also going to front what has been dubbed a “hard-hitting” documentary, which will begin filming later this year.
As if that wasn’t enough, Gordon has been confirmed to be presenting a week’s worth of episodes of ITV’s latest series ‘The Nightly Show’, which saw David Walliams at the helm in its initial pilot.
Other stars tipped to be taking part over its eight-week run include comedian John Bishop, presenter Davina McCall and former ‘Bake Off’ hosts Mel and Sue.
Gordon said: “We’re reaching audiences on every level with this one, and I’m really excited to work on three completely different formats with ITV.”
His TV comeback was first rumoured last year, when he launched his own TV production company, though at that time it wasn’t known which UK broadcaster he’d be teaming up with.