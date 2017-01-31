Get that swear jar emptied, Gordon Ramsay has announced he’ll be fronting not one but two new shows on ITV, after taking a short break from the spotlight.

Although he’s been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work, the hot-headed TV chef’s last appearance was in 2015, when he appeared in American versions of ‘Masterchef’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’.

However, having made a name for himself in the States, he’s now ready to take back his place as one of the UK’s most famous cooking experts, with the launch of ‘Culinary Genius’.