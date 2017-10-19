How Gordon Ramsay's Cocaine Nightmare Began With Testing His Own Staff

Souffles dusted with cocaine. Cocaine instead of icing sugar. These are some of the stranger culinary requests celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has received during his career. Last year London stole the honour of being Europe’s cocaine capital, though only during the week – with a former government drugs advisor suggesting the Saturday Sunday decrease was “because the rich leave the city at weekends to their country houses.” Cocaine might be the background party drug we’re all aware of, but tonight will see Ramsay launch a two-part documentary to strip away its façade of glamour and examine the crime, misery and death the industry is built on.

ITV Gordon Ramsay's mission took him to some dicey situations in South America

Ramsay admits being surrounded by the drug (‘coke’s everywhere, it’s spiralling out of control’) and has personal interests in deglamourizing the drug, having witnessed his own brother’s addiction and losing one of his top chefs to it. Ramsay’s protégé David Dempsey fell 40ft from a block of flats to his death after using contaminated cocaine in London in 2003. Ramsay was summoned by the coroner to identify Dempsey’s body, recalling: “You wouldn’t wish that on anybody. And that happened to me. I physically broke down and I was upset… It took years to get over that.” Ramsay had had dinner with Dempsey on the night he died and remembers his friend appearing agitated and visiting the toilet frequently. After his death he said: “I kicked myself for not doing more and recognising it earlier.”

Rex Features Ramsay leaving Westminster Coroners Court after giving evidence at the inquest of David Dempsey

Dempsey’s son is now under Ramsay’s tutelage. “Watching him grow, god if only his father was here to witness that, he’s missing out on a lot. That’s my responsibility. It didn’t have to happen. If only I’d spotted that. This guy was energetic, passionate.” Ramsay’s mission starts in his own restaurants, swabbing surfaces in the staff and customer toilets for cocaine residue to understand the extent of the problem. “It became my biggest nightmare,” he reveals of the alarming results. “It wasn’t to go and pinpoint and sack them instantly, it was to prevent another casualty. “I didn’t know it was this big. It’s a wake-up call. Right now I’m obviously concerned about the staff. 750 staff in London. That’s my responsibility.”

ITV Ramsay has introduced helplines and support systems for his staff