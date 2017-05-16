There’s some bad news for the many fans of ‘Gossip Girl’. Despite the wealth of comebacks for fellow US TV hits, the tales of young, beautiful and impossibly wealthy Manhattanites won’t be joining them in a return, according to its star Ed Westwick.

The British actor tells Radio Times that’s it’s far too soon to talk of returning to the upper east side, where he reigned as the impossibly smooth, often dressing-gowned Chuck Bass.

He says: “No, that’s not going to happen.

“I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing ‘Will and Grace’, they’ve done ‘Gilmore Girls’… But it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”