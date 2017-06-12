Michael Gove Unfit To Serve As Environment Secretary, Says Greens Leader Caroline Lucas

Michael Gove is unfit to serve as environment secretary, Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said today.

Theresa May’s shock decision to bring the Surrey MP, who she sacked last year, back into the cabinet has been greeted with trepidation by environmental campaigners and political rivals.

Caroline Lucas, Greens co-leader and the party’s only MP, said she could not think of someone ‘as ill-equipped for the role’.

“His record of voting against measures to halt climate change and his attempt to wipe the subject from our children’s curriculum show him entirely unfit to lead our country in tackling one of the greatest threats we face,” she said.