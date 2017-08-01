Government's Air Quality Plan Makes Electric Car Revolution Inevitable, Experts Say

The government’s plan to clean up the UK’s air means an electric car revolution is inevitable, according to experts.

Environment secretary Michael Gove unveiled his department’s official air quality plan last week - and the jewel in the crown was the intention to ban all petrol and diesel vehicles from sale by 2040.

Environmental campaigners branded the move “headline grabbing”, while lobbyists on behalf of motorists warned it could crash the economy.

But James McKemey, head of customer operations at POD Point, which runs a UK electric vehicle charging network, says regardless of its talking points, the government’s plan means an overhaul of the industry is inevitable.

“We’ve seen a lot of negative press around the announcement, which was to be expected,” he told HuffPost UK.

“But the key thing is it has made the transformation from combustible fuel engine vehicles to electric vehicles absolutely inevitable. Those who didn’t want to believe it would happen now have to.”