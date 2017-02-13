John Travolta came dangerously close to an “Adele Dazeem” moment, while doing some presenting at this year’s Grammys.

The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ actor was one of several A-list stars who made an appearance during the ceremony and, true to form, his time on the stage was a particularly memorable one.

Arriving dressed in a black suit and silver chains, he began by telling the audience: “I know what you’re all thinking… you’re thinking ‘damn... where’d be he get all that bling from?’”