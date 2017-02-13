John Travolta came dangerously close to an “Adele Dazeem” moment, while doing some presenting at this year’s Grammys.
The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ actor was one of several A-list stars who made an appearance during the ceremony and, true to form, his time on the stage was a particularly memorable one.
Arriving dressed in a black suit and silver chains, he began by telling the audience: “I know what you’re all thinking… you’re thinking ‘damn... where’d be he get all that bling from?’”
However, it quickly became clear that John was struggling with the autocue, admitting: “My cell phone... the font is so big that everyone makes fun of me. So for sure I’m not going to be able to read that prompter.
“But do you know what? I’m excited to be here. Tonight during the show we’re going to be honouring the Bee Gees and ‘Saturday Night Fever’.”
Retrieving some cue cards from his jacket pocket, he explained: “This urban cowboy, is going to be using the cards. Ladies and gentlemen, the most dynamic duo since Danny and Sandy, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.”
Of course, this isn’t the first time that John’s awards show presenting has raised eyebrows.
Back in 2014, John introduced ‘Frozen’ voice actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel to the stage, to perform the song, ‘Let It Go’, though he wound up making headlines the world over when he referred to her as “Adele Dazeem” instead.
Suddenly, the mistake makes so much sense…
Following John’s introduction, country singer Keith Urban performed his song ‘The Fighter’, in a special duet with Carrie Underwood.