Adele was the biggest winner at this year’s Grammys, taking home all three of the major prizes on Sunday night (12 February).
She bagged both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her chart-topping song ‘Hello’, as well as Album Of The Year for ‘25’, though she later remarked that she “couldn’t accept” the award, suggesting Beyoncé would have been a more worthy winner.
Despite missing out in the main categories, Beyoncé did still take home two awards on the night, for Best Urban Contemporary Album, as well as Best Music Video for ‘Formation’.
Meanwhile, Drake got two awards on the night, both for his song ‘Hotline Bling’, while Best New Artist winner Chance The Rapper received three, including Best Rap Album.
Here are the winners of the main awards from the night...
Record Of The Year
Adele - ‘Hello
Album Of The Year
Adele - ‘25’
Song Of The Year
Adele - ‘Hello’ (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - ‘Hello’
Best Pop/Duo Performance
Twenty One Pilots - ‘Stressed Out’
Best Pop Vocal Album
’25’ - Adele
Best Rock Performance
David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’
Best Rock Song
David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’ (David Bowie)
Best R&B Performance
Solange - ‘Cranes In The Sky’
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé - ‘Lemonade’