    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/02/2017 12:31 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 13:57 GMT

    Grammy Winners 2017: All The Awards From This Year's Ceremony

    Adele cleared up, but who else had a good night?

    Adele was the biggest winner at this year’s Grammys, taking home all three of the major prizes on Sunday night (12 February).

    She bagged both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her chart-topping song ‘Hello’, as well as Album Of The Year for ‘25’, though she later remarked that she “couldn’t accept” the award, suggesting Beyoncé would have been a more worthy winner.

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Adele purposefully breaks her Grammy so she and Beyoncé can share it

    Despite missing out in the main categories, Beyoncé did still take home two awards on the night, for Best Urban Contemporary Album, as well as Best Music Video for ‘Formation’.

    Meanwhile, Drake got two awards on the night, both for his song ‘Hotline Bling’, while Best New Artist winner Chance The Rapper received three, including Best Rap Album.

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Chance The Rapper

    Here are the winners of the main awards from the night...

    Record Of The Year
    Adele - ‘Hello

    Album Of The Year
    Adele - ‘25’

    Song Of The Year
    Adele - ‘Hello’ (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)

    Best New Artist
    Chance The Rapper

    Best Pop Solo Performance
    Adele - ‘Hello’

    Best Pop/Duo Performance
    Twenty One Pilots - ‘Stressed Out’

    Best Pop Vocal Album
    ’25’ - Adele

    Best Rock Performance
    David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’

    Best Rock Song
    David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’ (David Bowie)

    Best R&B Performance
    Solange - ‘Cranes In The Sky’

    Best Urban Contemporary Album
    Beyoncé - ‘Lemonade’

