The biggest names in music are getting ready to battle it out at this year’s Grammys and this year, it’s Jay-Z who has the most chances at victory, with his most recent offering ‘4:44’ leading to him scooping eight nominations, including the coveted Album Of The Year.

He’ll be going up against Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ and Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’ for the award, alongside ‘Damn.’ by Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars’ ‘24K Magic’.

Speaking of Kendrick and Bruno, they’re just behind Jay-Z in terms of nominations, with seven and six each respectively, while SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara will be hoping to take home the Best New Artist gong.

Check back here on the night where we’ll be bringing you all of this year’s winners, but until then, here are the nominees in the main categories of the night...

Album Of The Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

Despacito — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason Poo Bear Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

4:44 — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Issues — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

1-800-273-8255 — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson

Praying — Kesha

Million Reasons — Lady Gaga

What About Us — P!nk

Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Thunder — Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man

Stay — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording:

Bambro Koyo Ganda — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola — Camelphat & Elderbrook

Andromeda — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Tonite — LCD Soundsystem

Line Of Sight — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance:

You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen

The Promise — Chris Cornell

Run — Foo Fighters

No Good — Kaleo

Go To War — Nothing More

Best Rock Song:

Atlas, Rise! — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

Blood In The Cut — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

Go To War — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

Run — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

The Stage — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best R&B Performance:

Get You — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Distraction — Kehlani

High — Ledisi

That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars

The Weekend — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Laugh And Move On — The Baylor Project

Redbone — Childish Gambino

What I’m Feelin’ — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

All The Way — Ledisi

Still — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

First Began — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Location — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

Redbone — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Supermodel — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance:

Bounce Back — Big Sean

Bodak Yellow — Cardi B

4:44 — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar

Bad And Boujee — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

PRBLMS — 6LACK

Crew — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Family Feud — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Love Galore — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

Bodak Yellow — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

Chase Me — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

HUMBLE. — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Sassy — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

The Story Of O.J. — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album:

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Music Video:

Up All Night — Beck

Makeba — Jain

The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z

Humble. — Kendrick Lamar

1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best Music Film:

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip — (The Grateful Dead)

The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists)

Soundbreaking — (Various Artists)

Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)