The biggest names in music are getting ready to battle it out at this year’s Grammys and this year, it’s Jay-Z who has the most chances at victory, with his most recent offering ‘4:44’ leading to him scooping eight nominations, including the coveted Album Of The Year.
He’ll be going up against Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ and Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’ for the award, alongside ‘Damn.’ by Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars’ ‘24K Magic’.
Speaking of Kendrick and Bruno, they’re just behind Jay-Z in terms of nominations, with seven and six each respectively, while SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara will be hoping to take home the Best New Artist gong.
Check back here on the night where we’ll be bringing you all of this year’s winners, but until then, here are the nominees in the main categories of the night...
Album Of The Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year:
Despacito — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason Poo Bear Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
4:44 — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Issues — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
1-800-273-8255 — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson
Praying — Kesha
Million Reasons — Lady Gaga
What About Us — P!nk
Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Despacito — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Thunder — Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man
Stay — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording:
Bambro Koyo Ganda — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Cola — Camelphat & Elderbrook
Andromeda — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Tonite — LCD Soundsystem
Line Of Sight — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Performance:
You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
The Promise — Chris Cornell
Run — Foo Fighters
No Good — Kaleo
Go To War — Nothing More
Best Rock Song:
Atlas, Rise! — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
Blood In The Cut — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
Go To War — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
Run — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
The Stage — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Album:
Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album:
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best R&B Performance:
Get You — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
Distraction — Kehlani
High — Ledisi
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars
The Weekend — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Laugh And Move On — The Baylor Project
Redbone — Childish Gambino
What I’m Feelin’ — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
All The Way — Ledisi
Still — Mali Music
Best R&B Song:
First Began — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Location — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
Redbone — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Supermodel — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Free 6LACK — 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album:
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance:
Bounce Back — Big Sean
Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
4:44 — Jay-Z
HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
Bad And Boujee — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
PRBLMS — 6LACK
Crew — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
Family Feud — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Love Galore — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
Bodak Yellow — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
Chase Me — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,
songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
HUMBLE. — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Sassy — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
The Story Of O.J. — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Best Rap Album:
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Music Video:
Up All Night — Beck
Makeba — Jain
The Story Of O.J. — Jay-Z
Humble. — Kendrick Lamar
1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best Music Film:
One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Long Strange Trip — (The Grateful Dead)
The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists)
Soundbreaking — (Various Artists)
Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)