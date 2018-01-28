All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/01/2018 12:01 GMT

    Grammys 2018 Winners List: Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Tipped For Success At Sunday's Ceremony

    Will Kendrick finally be named Album Of The Year?

    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

    The biggest names in music are getting ready to battle it out at this year’s Grammys and this year, it’s Jay-Z who has the most chances at victory, with his most recent offering ‘4:44’ leading to him scooping eight nominations, including the coveted Album Of The Year.

    He’ll be going up against Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ and Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’ for the award, alongside ‘Damn.’ by Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars’ ‘24K Magic’.

    Speaking of Kendrick and Bruno, they’re just behind Jay-Z in terms of nominations, with seven and six each respectively, while SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara will be hoping to take home the Best New Artist gong.

    Check back here on the night where we’ll be bringing you all of this year’s winners, but until then, here are the nominees in the main categories of the night...

    Album Of The Year:

    Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

    4:44 — Jay-Z

    DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

    Melodrama — Lorde

    24K Magic — Bruno Mars

    Song Of The Year:

    Despacito  — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason  Poo Bear  Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

    4:44  — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

    Issues  — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

    1-800-273-8255  — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

    That’s What I Like  — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best New Artist:

    Alessia Cara

    Khalid

    Lil Uzi Vert

    Julia Michaels

    SZA

    Best Pop Solo Performance:

    Love So Soft  — Kelly Clarkson

    Praying  — Kesha

    Million Reasons  — Lady Gaga

    What About Us  — P!nk

    Shape Of You  — Ed Sheeran

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

    Something Just Like This  — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

    Despacito  — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

    Thunder  — Imagine Dragons

    Feel It Still  — Portugal. The Man

    Stay  — Zedd & Alessia Cara

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

    Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

    Triplicate — Bob Dylan

    In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

    Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

    Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

    Best Pop Vocal Album:

    Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

    Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

    Evolve — Imagine Dragons

    Rainbow — Kesha

    Joanne — Lady Gaga

    ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

    Best Dance Recording:

    Bambro Koyo Ganda  — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

    Cola  — Camelphat & Elderbrook

    Andromeda  — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

    Tonite  — LCD Soundsystem

    Line Of Sight  — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:

    Migration — Bonobo

    3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

    Mura Masa — Mura Masa

    A Moment Apart — Odesza

    What Now — Sylvan Esso

    Best Rock Performance:

    You Want It Darker  — Leonard Cohen

    The Promise  — Chris Cornell

    Run  — Foo Fighters

    No Good  — Kaleo

    Go To War  — Nothing More

    Best Rock Song:

    Atlas, Rise!  — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

    Blood In The Cut  — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

    Go To War  — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

    Run  — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

    The Stage  — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

    Best Rock Album:

    Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

    Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

    The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

    Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

    A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

    Best Alternative Music Album:

    Everything Now — Arcade Fire

    Humanz — Gorillaz

    American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

    Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

    Sleep Well Beast — The National

    Best R&B Performance:

    Get You  — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

    Distraction  — Kehlani

    High  — Ledisi

    That’s What I Like  — Bruno Mars

    The Weekend  — SZA

    Best Traditional R&B Performance:

    Laugh And Move On  — The Baylor Project

    Redbone  — Childish Gambino

    What I’m Feelin’   — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

    All The Way  — Ledisi

    Still  — Mali Music

    Best R&B Song:

    First Began  — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

    Location  — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

    Redbone  — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

    Supermodel  — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

    That’s What I Like  — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best Urban Contemporary Album:

    Free 6LACK — 6LACK

    Awaken, My Love!  — Childish Gambino

    American Teen — Khalid

    Ctrl — SZA

    Starboy — The Weeknd

    Best R&B Album:

    Freudian — Daniel Caesar

    Let Love Rule — Ledisi

    24K Magic — Bruno Mars

    Gumbo — PJ Morton

    Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

    Best Rap Performance:

    Bounce Back  — Big Sean

    Bodak Yellow  — Cardi B

    4:44  — Jay-Z

    HUMBLE.  — Kendrick Lamar

    Bad And Boujee  — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

    Best Rap/Sung Performance:

    PRBLMS  — 6LACK

    Crew  — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

    Family Feud  — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

    LOYALTY.  — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

    Love Galore  — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

    Best Rap Song:

    Bodak Yellow  — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

    Chase Me  — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

    songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

    HUMBLE.  — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

    Sassy  — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

    The Story Of O.J.  — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

    Best Rap Album:

    4:44 — Jay-Z

    DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

    Culture — Migos

    Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

    Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

    Best Music Video:

    Up All Night  — Beck

    Makeba  — Jain

    The Story Of O.J.  — Jay-Z

    Humble.  — Kendrick Lamar

    1-800-273-8255  — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

    Best Music Film:

    One More Time With Feeling  — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

    Long Strange Trip  — (The Grateful Dead)

    The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists)

    Soundbreaking  — (Various Artists)

    Two Trains Runnin’  — (Various Artists)

     

     

    18 Most Infamous And Shocking Grammys Moments Ever
    MORE:ukmusic awards seasonGrammysJay-ZKendrick LamarBruno Mars

    Conversations