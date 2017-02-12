Sunday (12 February) night marked the biggest event in the global music calendar, as the stars came out for the 59th Grammy Awards.
The likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were among those who performed at this year’s ceremony, while James Corden was on hosting duties as the prestigious gongs were handed out at the Staples Center in LA.
But for fans in the UK, the night of the Grammys was a frustrating one, as they were only screened live in the US.
However, that doesn’t mean that we have to miss out on all the action, as there is still places to catch coverage of the show.
4Music are airing the show in full from 8pm on Monday night.
If it’s red carpet action you’re after, the official Grammys website has a live stream of all the stars arriving, which you can still watch now.
Of course, you can watch all the best videos and see all the best pictures with HuffPost UK’s coverage of the awards, which you can find here.