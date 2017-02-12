Sunday (12 February) night marked the biggest event in the global music calendar, as the stars came out for the 59th Grammy Awards.

The likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were among those who performed at this year’s ceremony, while James Corden was on hosting duties as the prestigious gongs were handed out at the Staples Center in LA.

But for fans in the UK, the night of the Grammys was a frustrating one, as they were only screened live in the US.

However, that doesn’t mean that we have to miss out on all the action, as there is still places to catch coverage of the show.